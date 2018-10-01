Art After Hours: Exhibition Tour

Friday, Sep 28, 2018
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Tours & Performances
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
In conjunction with EXPO Art Week, join Kristin Taylor, Curator of Academic Programs and Collections, for a tour of current exhibitions at the museum, including Lucas Foglia: Human Nature and View Finder: Landscape and Leisure in the Collection. This tour is free and open to the public.