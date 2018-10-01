Close
Search

Art After Hours: Exhibition Tour

4c6ba541-fb6c-44fd-a65c-ba1dad069ccb

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    In conjunction with EXPO Art Week, join Kristin Taylor, Curator of Academic Programs and Collections, for a tour of current exhibitions at the museum, including Lucas Foglia: Human Nature and View Finder: Landscape and Leisure in the Collection. This tour is free and open to the public.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event