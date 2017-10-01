Close
Search

Art After Hours: Find Your Way

Friday, Sep 22, 2017

Time
5:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Workshop 4200
    Address
    4200 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Chicago Artist Matthew Hoffman is creating an entirely new, site-specific exhibition of his widely-recognized, text-based sculptures exclusively for Workshop 4200. The artwork will range in size from "a few inches" to "flatbed-sized" and will be designed for a specific location within (or outside of) the Workshop 4200 property.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event