Art After Hours: Find Your Way

Friday, Sep 22, 2017
- Time
- 5:00pm - 10:00pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Workshop 4200
- Address
- 4200 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60639
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Chicago Artist Matthew Hoffman is creating an entirely new, site-specific exhibition of his widely-recognized, text-based sculptures exclusively for Workshop 4200. The artwork will range in size from "a few inches" to "flatbed-sized" and will be designed for a specific location within (or outside of) the Workshop 4200 property.
Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.