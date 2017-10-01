Close
Art After Hours: Harold Washington College Faculty Show

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Time
7:00pm - 10:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Bridgeport Art Center
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    Telephone
    773-843-9000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    This exhibition features works from the talented Art Faculty of the Harold Washington College's Art & Architecture Department. The gallery focus is to examine the context that each artist brings from their individual studied practices to the point of education in the visual arts. This concept is shared with most college level art faculty; they teach because they have outstanding creative practices.

