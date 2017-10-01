Art After Hours: New Paintings & Works on Paper

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Zg Gallery is pleased to present Amy Casey's 6th solo exhibition in Chicago.

Amy states, "Cities are fascinating creatures to me. The work and organization involved in a city’s creation and evolution: the constant shifting and adaptions. I've created and recreated cities of a sort, while thinking about growth, balance, community and the turmoil of day to day world events. I'm curious about the resilience of life and our ability to keep going in the face of ever shifting circumstances. My paintings celebrate this ability and a love of the urban landscape."

Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.