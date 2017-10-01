Close
Search

Art After Hours: New Paintings & Works on Paper

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Time
10:00am - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Zg Gallery
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-654-9900
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Zg Gallery is pleased to present Amy Casey's 6th solo exhibition in Chicago.

    Amy states, "Cities are fascinating creatures to me. The work and organization involved in a city’s creation and evolution: the constant shifting and adaptions. I've created and recreated cities of a sort, while thinking about growth, balance, community and the turmoil of day to day world events. I'm curious about the resilience of life and our ability to keep going in the face of ever shifting circumstances. My paintings celebrate this ability and a love of the urban landscape."

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event