Art After Hours: Savior

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    VGA Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    2418 W Bloomingdale #102
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Savior is an experimental videogame, the first to be developed for wide independent release out of changing cultural and political landscape of Cuba. With a unique story about metaphysics and deconstruction of the game world, a gothic art style and an existential tone, Savior challenges cultural expectations, as well as formal understanding of games.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

