Close
Search

Art After Hours: Spacial Interaction

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    The Arcade (Columbia College)
    Address
    618 S. Michigan Ave, 2nd Floor
    Chicago
    Telephone
    312-369-6643
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Featuring the work of 2016 Pougialis Award winners Abena Motaboli and Ty Wubbenhorst, ‘17 BFA Art and Art History graduates. Spatial Interaction: Defined weaves explorations of presence, place, and memory through process-based material investigations. Sharing an interest in residual artifacts of the ephemeral, the artists situate their work as sites of poetic meaning making.

    Previous Event
    Next Event