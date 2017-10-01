Art After Hours: The Serenity of Madness

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

A leading figure in contemporary film and art, Apichatpong Weerasethakul (SAIC MFA 1997) has developed a singular realist-surrealist style in which the portrayal of the everyday alongside supernatural elements suggests a distortion between fact and folklore, the subconscious and the exposed, and various disparities of power. This new solo exhibition uniquely presents a selected survey of rarely-seen experimental short films and video installations by Weerasethakul.

Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.