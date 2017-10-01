Close
Art After Hours: The Serenity of Madness

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Sullivan Galleries
    Address
    33 S State St #7
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-629-6635
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    A leading figure in contemporary film and art, Apichatpong Weerasethakul (SAIC MFA 1997) has developed a singular realist-surrealist style in which the portrayal of the everyday alongside supernatural elements suggests a distortion between fact and folklore, the subconscious and the exposed, and various disparities of power. This new solo exhibition uniquely presents a selected survey of rarely-seen experimental short films and video installations by Weerasethakul.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

