Art After Hours: White Light/ Black Noise

Friday, Sep 15, 2017

6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Exhibitions
    The Franklin
    3522 W Franklin Blvd
    Chicago, IL 60624
    312-823-3632
    The Franklin will stay open late for a bonfire, barbecue, and storytelling event that examines the backyard barbecue as both important container for memories and precarious event in our current moment of violence against communities of color.

    Part of EXPO's Art After Hours. 

