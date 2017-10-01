Art After Hours: White Light/ Black Noise

Friday, Sep 15, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Art Expos & City Events
- Exhibitions
- Location
- The Franklin
- Address
- 3522 W Franklin Blvd
Chicago, IL 60624
- Telephone
- 312-823-3632
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
The Franklin will stay open late for a bonfire, barbecue, and storytelling event that examines the backyard barbecue as both important container for memories and precarious event in our current moment of violence against communities of color.
Part of EXPO's Art After Hours.