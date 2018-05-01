Close
Thursday, Apr 19, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Free and open to the public

    Art After Work is a monthly series of drop-in art making and mingling for young adults (though all are welcome!) inspired by Intuit's exhibitions and the outsider art genre.

    Sketch in the galleries, then step into our work space to get the creative juices flowing with after-hours refreshments and more maker activities. Materials are provided, though all are encouraged to bring their own sketchbooks, current projects and personal visions. 

    Art After Work is held every third Thursday of the month, from 5 to 7 p.m. Join the community by tagging @IntuitArtCenter in your photos with the hashtag #ArtAfterWork
     

