Thursday, Apr 19, 2018

Free and open to the public

Art After Work is a monthly series of drop-in art making and mingling for young adults (though all are welcome!) inspired by Intuit's exhibitions and the outsider art genre.



Sketch in the galleries, then step into our work space to get the creative juices flowing with after-hours refreshments and more maker activities. Materials are provided, though all are encouraged to bring their own sketchbooks, current projects and personal visions.



Art After Work is held every third Thursday of the month, from 5 to 7 p.m. Join the community by tagging @IntuitArtCenter in your photos with the hashtag #ArtAfterWork

