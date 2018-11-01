Thursday, Oct 18, 2018

Art After Work is a monthly series of drop-in art making inspired by Intuit’s exhibitions and the outsider art genre.

Sketch in the galleries, then step into our work space to get the creative juices flowing with after hours refreshments and more maker activities. Materials are provided, though all are encouraged to bring their own sketchbooks, current projects and personal visions.

Every third Thursday of the month 5-7 p.m.