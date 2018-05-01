Thursday, Nov 1 - 3, 2018
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Events
- Location
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-243-9088
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Ace Hotel, 311 N Morgan St., Chicago
In support of Intuit's Art Design Chicago exhibition, Chicago Calling: Art Against the Flow, the museum is proud to present the Art Against the Flow Summit Nov. 1-3, 2018. The Summit will provide a forum for the various constituents of outsider art--artists, educators, curators, dealers, collectors, students and general appreciators--to contribute to the conversations, panels and programming surrounding Chicago's role as a distinctly receptive environment to artistic output from a wide spectrum of artists. Watch for more information coming soon!