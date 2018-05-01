Close
Search

Art Against the Flow Summit

Chicago-calling-yoakum-lead-image

Thursday, Nov 1 - 3, 2018

Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
  • Events
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Ace Hotel, 311 N Morgan St., Chicago

    In support of Intuit's Art Design Chicago exhibition, Chicago Calling: Art Against the Flow, the museum is proud to present the Art Against the Flow Summit Nov. 1-3, 2018. The Summit will provide a forum for the various constituents of outsider art--artists, educators, curators, dealers, collectors, students and general appreciators--to contribute to the conversations, panels and programming surrounding Chicago's role as a distinctly receptive environment to artistic output from a wide spectrum of artists. Watch for more information coming soon!
     

    Previous Event
    Next Event