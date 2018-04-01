Art and Flowers Come Together to Celebrate Spring at Art in Bloom

Thursday, Apr 12 - 15, 2018

Event Information

Thursday, April 12: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday, April 13: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, April 14: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday April 15: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Daily Admission: $5 for Members; $20 for adults ($17 advance tickets); $18 for seniors and students; Free for children 12 and under

Special Membership Offer: Visitors receive free admission for two when joining or renewing their Museum membership at the door—and a $10 gift card to Milaeger’s if they join or renew at the Family/Dual level or above. Offer only valid on-site April 12–15, 2018

Milwaukeeans will celebrate the return of spring at Art in Bloom, one of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s most popular events, from Thursday, April 12 through Sunday, April 15. Presented by Educators Credit Union, this annual event offers visitors the chance to view and take in the scents of 40 art-inspired floral installations on display throughout the Museum. Each arrangement is inspired by a work from the Museum’s collection and created by leading regional experts in gardening, as well as floral and landscape design.

“The stunning colors inspired by our collection of art combined with the amazing work of our talented local floral designers, make Art in Bloom a must-see event,” said Krista Renfrew, Director of Special Events at the Museum. “This event has something for everyone and visitors will leave feeling inspired for spring.”

Art in Bloom will also feature of a variety of additional activities and programs including gardening seminars, family activities and a marketplace with local vendors and artisans offering flowers, clothing, jewelry and garden accessories. Back by popular demand is the late-afternoon treat, high tea.

At the floral fashion show Beauty in Bloom, models will walk down the runway wearing gowns and accessories created out of flowers. This ticketed event held on April 14 inside Windhover Hall will include hors d’oeuvres, valet parking and a cash bar.



Also on April 14, audiences will watch as three professional florists compete for the title of Iron Designer 2018 at the Iron Design Competition, presented by the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Garden Club. In this timed event, participants receive the same materials and guidelines, but are challenged to incorporate their own inspiration and talents into their displays.

“We’re excited to once again bring an activity-filled weekend to visitors of the Milwaukee Art Museum,” said Shannon Huot, Educators Credit Union Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Art in Bloom is such a beautiful, unique and refreshing way to help usher in the spring season to our area.”

In previous years, more than 10,000 guests have visited the Museum during the event.