Art and Poetry: Victoria Martinez and José Olivarez

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA)
    Michigan Avenue
    820 N. Michigan Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-915-7600
    In collaboration with the Poetry Foundation, poet José Olivarez will read a selection of his poems inspired by the work of featured artist Victoria Martinez.

