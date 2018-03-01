Close
Art, Architecture and Design / New Works

Linccgn.v2

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018

Time
11:00am - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
  • Open Studios
    • Location
    Linc Thelen Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1620 W Carroll Ave
    Chicago, IL 60612
    Telephone
    312-593-5463
    NEW WORKS, March 2nd & 3rd

    Opening Reception with the Artist Friday, March 2nd, 6-10 p.m. and March 3rd, 11a.m- 4p.m.

    Please join us for an evening and afternoon of art, architecture + design.

    View Linc's studio at 1620 W Carroll to view current paintings and see concepts from one of his new modern architectural projects

