Art, Architecture and Design / New Works

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018

NEW WORKS, March 2nd & 3rd

Opening Reception with the Artist Friday, March 2nd, 6-10 p.m. and March 3rd, 11a.m- 4p.m.

Please join us for an evening and afternoon of art, architecture + design.

View Linc's studio at 1620 W Carroll to view current paintings and see concepts from one of his new modern architectural projects