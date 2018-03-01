Art, Architecture and Design / New Works

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018
- Time
- 11:00am - 4:00pm
- Categories
-
- Opening Receptions
- Open Studios
- Location
- Linc Thelen Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1620 W Carroll Ave
Chicago, IL 60612
- Telephone
- 312-593-5463
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
NEW WORKS, March 2nd & 3rd
Opening Reception with the Artist Friday, March 2nd, 6-10 p.m. and March 3rd, 11a.m- 4p.m.
Please join us for an evening and afternoon of art, architecture + design.
View Linc's studio at 1620 W Carroll to view current paintings and see concepts from one of his new modern architectural projects