Art Design Chicago

Monday, Jan 1 - Dec 31, 2018

    Terra Foundation for American Art
    120 E Erie
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Art Design Chicago is a spirited celebration of the unique and vital role Chicago plays as America’s crossroads of creativity and commerce. Led by the Terra Foundation for American Art, this citywide partnership of cultural organizations explores Chicago’s art and design legacy with more than 25 exhibitions and hundreds of events throughout 2018.

