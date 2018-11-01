Close
Art & Music: The Cry of Jazz and Chicago Blues

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018

7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Logan Center Exhibitions
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    915 E. 60th St.
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-834-8377
    Download to calendar

    Event is Free |  Please Register Here

    The symposium will be followed by a special screening of two iconic films about the intersections of music, the visual arts, race, and politics in Chicago: Edward Bland’s The Cry of Jazz (1959, restored 35mm print) and Harley Cokeliss’s Chicago Blues (1970, digital restoration), introduced by Ayana Contreras (host of Reclaimed Soul on Vocalo) and presented by South Side Projections as part of their Chicago’s Black Arts Movement in Film series.

     

     

