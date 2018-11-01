Art & Music: The Cry of Jazz and Chicago Blues

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018
- 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Galas & Special Events
- Logan Center Exhibitions
- South Side
- University of Chicago
915 E. 60th St.
Chicago, IL 60637
- 773-834-8377
Event is Free | Please Register Here
The symposium will be followed by a special screening of two iconic films about the intersections of music, the visual arts, race, and politics in Chicago: Edward Bland’s The Cry of Jazz (1959, restored 35mm print) and Harley Cokeliss’s Chicago Blues (1970, digital restoration), introduced by Ayana Contreras (host of Reclaimed Soul on Vocalo) and presented by South Side Projections as part of their Chicago’s Black Arts Movement in Film series.