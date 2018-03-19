Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Art & Religion Noon Curator's Lecture

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 12:20pm to 1:15pm

"Sr. Tomasita Fessler, Artist and Nun"

Teresa J. Parker, Curator

Komechak Art Gallery - Kindlon Hall - 5th Floor



Bring your lunch and enjoy your break while learning about the life of Sr. Thomasita Fessler, one of the most publicly known artists within the Brielmaier artist family. She was the granddaughter of the prominent architect Erhard Brielmaier and became a member of the Sisters of St. Francis. Sr. Thomasita Fessler was listed in Who's Who of American Artists, Who's Who of Women, and named as one of the 100 Most Distinguished Women of Wisconsin. She was the first women inducted into the Wisconsin Architects' Association and she was the founder of the Art Department at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, WI.