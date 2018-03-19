Close
Art & Religion Noon Curator's Lecture: Sr. Tomasita Fessler, Artist and Nun

Monday, Mar 19, 2018

Time
12:30pm - 1:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Komechak Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    Telephone
    630-829-6320
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Art & Religion Noon Curator's Lecture
    Monday, March 19, 2018  -  12:20pm to 1:15pm
    "Sr. Tomasita Fessler,  Artist and Nun"
    Teresa J. Parker, Curator
    Komechak Art Gallery - Kindlon Hall  -  5th Floor


    Bring your lunch and enjoy your break while learning about the life of Sr. Thomasita Fessler, one of the most publicly known artists within the Brielmaier artist family. She was the granddaughter of the prominent architect Erhard Brielmaier and became a member of the Sisters of St. Francis.  Sr. Thomasita Fessler was listed in Who's Who of American Artists, Who's Who of Women, and named as one of the 100 Most Distinguished Women of Wisconsin. She was the first women inducted into the Wisconsin Architects' Association and she was the founder of the Art Department at Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, WI.

