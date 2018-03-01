Close
Search

Art Remastered

127536

Friday, Feb 23, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Free and open to the public

    Musicians respond to art on display at Krannert Art Museum

    KAM will host six local musicians who have written original songs inspired by works of art. Join us to hear them perform in the galleries. We will gather in the Krannert Art Museum lobby at 7pm progress through the museum for each performance. Musicians include N.M. Garcia, Keegan Gulick, Teddy Lerch, Sharon Li, CJ Run, and Olivia Tasch. 

    More Info

    Previous Event
    Next Event