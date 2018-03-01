Art Remastered

Friday, Feb 23, 2018
- 7:00pm - 8:30pm
- Tours & Performances
- Events
- Krannert Art Museum
- Suburbs / Midwest
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
Free and open to the public
Musicians respond to art on display at Krannert Art Museum
KAM will host six local musicians who have written original songs inspired by works of art. Join us to hear them perform in the galleries. We will gather in the Krannert Art Museum lobby at 7pm progress through the museum for each performance. Musicians include N.M. Garcia, Keegan Gulick, Teddy Lerch, Sharon Li, CJ Run, and Olivia Tasch.