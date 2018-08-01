Art Speaks: A Proposition, or The Allure of Photography with Laura Letinsky

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018

Art Speaks is a free lecture series running at various venues throughout the year, centered on the question: "What is distinct about Chicago and its communities that is uniquely manifested in its art and design?"

Presented by the University of Chicago Graham School.

Part of Art Design Chicago.

Art Speaks: A Proposition, or The Allure of Photography

How do artists differentiate their photographic works from the general field of images? Photographer and University of Chicago Professor Laura Letinsky considers this question for Chicago-based artists.