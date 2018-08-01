Art Speaks: A Proposition, or The Allure of Photography with Laura Letinsky

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Zhou B Art Center
- 1029 W. 35th St.
Chicago, IL 60609
- 773-523-0200
Art Speaks is a free lecture series running at various venues throughout the year, centered on the question: "What is distinct about Chicago and its communities that is uniquely manifested in its art and design?"
Presented by the University of Chicago Graham School.
Art Speaks: A Proposition, or The Allure of Photography
How do artists differentiate their photographic works from the general field of images? Photographer and University of Chicago Professor Laura Letinsky considers this question for Chicago-based artists.