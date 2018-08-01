Art Speaks: Global City, Global Art with the Zhou Brothers

Monday, Jul 9, 2018

Art Speaks is a free lecture series running at various venues throughout the year, centered on the question: "What is distinct about Chicago and its communities that is uniquely manifested in its art and design?"

Presented by the University of Chicago Graham School.

Art Speaks: Global City, Global Art

Internationally renowned Chinese artists, the Zhou Brothers, talk about the impact of immigrant artists on the Chicago art scene and vice versa.

Part of Art Design Chicago.