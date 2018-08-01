Close
Art Speaks: Global City, Global Art with the Zhou Brothers

Monday, Jul 9, 2018

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Zhou B Art Center
    1029 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    773-523-0200
    Art Speaks is a free lecture series running at various venues throughout the year, centered on the question: "What is distinct about Chicago and its communities that is uniquely manifested in its art and design?"
    Presented by the University of Chicago Graham School.

    Art Speaks: Global City, Global Art

    Internationally renowned Chinese artists, the Zhou Brothers, talk about the impact of immigrant artists on the Chicago art scene and vice versa. 

    Part of Art Design Chicago. 

