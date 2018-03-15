Arthur Meyerson: The Journey

Friday, Sep 7, 2018

Opening Reception: 6PM - 9PM

Arthur Meyerson is recognized as one of America’s finest color photographers. Since 1974, he has produced award-winning work for magazines, advertising agencies and major corporations. Articles and exhibitions of Meyerson’s photographs have been featured in books, magazines, museums and galleries. A photographer with a strong commitment to his profession, Arthur conducts workshops and leads photo tours throughout the U.S and abroad. Besides his commercial work, Arthur’s fascination with light, color and the moment continues and in 2012 culminated into his widely acclaimed book, The Color of Light. In 2017 Arthur’s highly anticipated second book, The Journey, a photography autobiography was published.