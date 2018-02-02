Friday, Feb 2 - 22, 2018

Opening Reception: February 2, 2018, 6:00-9:00 PM

The Chicago Artists Coalition is pleased to present Artificial Life, a HATCH Projects exhibition featuring new experimentations by Azadeh Gholizadeh, Matt Mancini, Gülşah Mursaloğlu, Jeff Prokash, Anna Showers-Cruser, and Joseph Wilcox.

In 1989, punk-ska band Operation Ivy released their only full-length album Hectic. Although the band was only active for two years, their songs have achieved cult following, record sales and re-releases selling in the hundred-thousands, defining a genre of music for decades. Op Ivy lyrics are characterized by themes of social justice and disinterest in conforming with mainstream culture or social norms. The song "Artificial Life" airs frustrations with the music industry during the age of MTV mania. The exhibition title takes reference from this song because of a shared frustration with systems of power within creative industries and a strong desire to resist conforming to the expected roles of the arts industry. Artificial Life in someway also nods to a seemingly hypocritical position of rejecting a particular ideology yet still willingly or unwillingly participating in that system.