Artist and Expert Discussion: Michael Koerner, Saira Chambers, Professor Yuki Miyamoto

Saturday, Nov 3, 2018
- Time
- 12:00pm - 1:30pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Catherine Edelman Gallery
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior
Lower Level
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-266-2350
On Saturday, November 3 at noon, we will host a discussion in the gallery between the artist Michael Koerner, Saira Chambers, Director of the Japanese Culture Center, and Professor Yuki Miyamoto, a nuclear ethicist at DePaul University.