Close
Search

Artist and Expert Discussion: Michael Koerner, Saira Chambers, Professor Yuki Miyamoto

Coronae__9870__2017

Saturday, Nov 3, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 1:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Catherine Edelman Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Lower Level
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-266-2350
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    On Saturday, November 3 at noon, we will host a discussion in the gallery between the artist Michael Koerner, Saira Chambers, Director of the Japanese Culture Center, and Professor Yuki Miyamoto, a nuclear ethicist at DePaul University.

    Previous Event
    Next Event