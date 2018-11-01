Artist Case Studies: Business Models

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018

$20 General Public | $10 CAC Artist Members | FREE for BOLT, FIELD/WORK, HATCH, and LAUNCH Residents

Four mid-career artists will reflect on the past 10 years of their careers and share how they’ve developed a business model to support their creative practices, values, and goals over time.

Artists Sonnenzimmer, Edra Soto, and Norman Teague will each share the key decisions, relationships, opportunities, administrative infrastructure, funding, and lifestyle choices that form the strategy that has empowered them to thrive with a life in the arts.

In a moderated discussion, we will introduce a tool called the Business Model Canvas and ways that the framework can be adapted to meet the needs of artists’ creative careers. Developing a scalable business model is critical to making progress toward professional goals and the guest artists will demonstrate ways that the Canvas can be utilized for visualizing a business model to support artists’ goals and lives.

This workshop is part of the FIELD/WORK Core Curriculum, a series of FIELD/WORK Residency sessions that are open to the public. CAC welcomes you to join us at 5:30pm for social time with refreshments, with the program beginning promptly at 6:00pm