Tuesday, Sep 4, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 820 N. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-915-7600
- Reminder
Artist in Conversation: Tonika Lewis Johnson and Paola Aguirre
Tuesday, September 4 • 6:00–8:00 p.m.
Join LUMA for a discussion between artist Tonika Lewis Johnson and architectural and urban designer Paola Aguirre on their Folded Map collaboration.