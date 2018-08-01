Close
Tuesday, Sep 4, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA)
    Michigan Avenue
    820 N. Michigan Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-915-7600
    Artist in Conversation: Tonika Lewis Johnson and Paola Aguirre

    Tuesday, September 4 • 6:00–8:00 p.m.

    Join LUMA for a discussion between artist Tonika Lewis Johnson and architectural and urban designer Paola Aguirre on their Folded Map collaboration.

