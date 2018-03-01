Close
Artist Talk: Allan deSouza

Thursday, Mar 1, 2018

5:30pm - 7:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Krannert Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Through the Black Country: Body Doubles and Fictive Presence

    Lower Level, Auditorium

    Artworks commonly serve as stand-ins for the artist—as the truth of the artist's interiority manifested in material objects. Allan deSouza will consider his own work through this desire for "truthiness", what possibilities there are for artistic doppelgangers and fictional stand-ins, and what roles they might serve in an era of "fake news."

