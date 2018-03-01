Artist Talk: Allan deSouza

Thursday, Mar 1, 2018
- Time
- 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Krannert Art Museum
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- Telephone
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
- Reminder
Through the Black Country: Body Doubles and Fictive Presence
Lower Level, Auditorium
Artworks commonly serve as stand-ins for the artist—as the truth of the artist's interiority manifested in material objects. Allan deSouza will consider his own work through this desire for "truthiness", what possibilities there are for artistic doppelgangers and fictional stand-ins, and what roles they might serve in an era of "fake news."