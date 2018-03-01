Artist Talk: Allan deSouza

Thursday, Mar 1, 2018

Through the Black Country: Body Doubles and Fictive Presence

Lower Level, Auditorium

Artworks commonly serve as stand-ins for the artist—as the truth of the artist's interiority manifested in material objects. Allan deSouza will consider his own work through this desire for "truthiness", what possibilities there are for artistic doppelgangers and fictional stand-ins, and what roles they might serve in an era of "fake news."