Artist Talk and Workshop with Allison Svoboda

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018

ARTIST TALK & WORKSHOP

Saturday, November 17, 10am. Free & Open to the Public

Join artist Allison Svoboda in the artlab for an informal talk about the process and inspiration behind her artwork. Enjoy a snack and continued dialogue in the KAC lobby after.

SUMI-E PAINTING WORKSHOP

Saturday, November 17, 11am-1pm. Free & Open to the Public

Advance Registration Required – Email curatorial@krasl.org

Learn the meditative practice of traditional Asian ink painting. Sumi-e means path of ink, through different brushstrokes we will learn different ways to control the medium. Allison will teach basic brushstrokes and help those who want to experiment with their own original work. This 2 hour workshop is appropriate for all levels. Japanese ‘washi’ paper, ink and brushes are provided.