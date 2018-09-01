Close
Artist Talk and Workshop with Allison Svoboda

Mandala_svoboda_2012

Saturday, Nov 17, 2018

Time
10:00am - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Education
    • Location
    Krasl Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    707 Lake Blvd.
    St. Joseph, MI 49085
    Telephone
    269-983-0271
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    ARTIST TALK & WORKSHOP
    Saturday, November 17, 10am. Free & Open to the Public

    Join artist Allison Svoboda in the artlab for an informal talk about the process and inspiration behind her artwork. Enjoy a snack and continued dialogue in the KAC lobby after. 

    SUMI-E PAINTING WORKSHOP
    Saturday, November 17, 11am-1pm. Free & Open to the Public

    Advance Registration Required – Email curatorial@krasl.org 

    Learn the meditative practice of traditional Asian ink painting. Sumi-e means path of ink, through different brushstrokes we will learn different ways to control the medium. Allison will teach basic brushstrokes and help those who want to experiment with their own original work. This 2 hour workshop is appropriate for all levels. Japanese ‘washi’ paper, ink and brushes are provided.

