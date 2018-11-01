Close
Search

Artist Talk + Closing Party

Folwarczny_storge

Friday, Nov 30, 2018

Time
5:30pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Madron Gallery
    District
    North Side
    Address
    1000 W. North Ave  Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-640-1302
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Come join Madron Gallery for an Artist Talk and Closing Party. The evening will include discussion by  the artists regarding their creative process for the (R)evolution exhibit. We hope collectors, curators and the general public will gain a better understanding about each piece on exhibit and the artists in general. 

    Free Parking

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event