Artist Talk + Closing Party

Friday, Nov 30, 2018
- Time
- 5:30pm - 8:00pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Location
- Madron Gallery
- District
- North Side
- Address
- 1000 W. North Ave Chicago, IL 60642
- Telephone
- 312-640-1302
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Come join Madron Gallery for an Artist Talk and Closing Party. The evening will include discussion by the artists regarding their creative process for the (R)evolution exhibit. We hope collectors, curators and the general public will gain a better understanding about each piece on exhibit and the artists in general.
Free Parking