Close
Search

Artist Talk: Coco Fusco

Friday, Nov 10, 2017

Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Time and location to be determined.

    Talk by exhibiting artist Coco Fusco, professor and Banks Preeminence Chair in Art, University of Florida

    Sponsored in part by Frances P. Rohlen Visiting Artists Fund/College of Fine + Applied Arts, School of Art + Design Visitors Fund, and Krannert Art Museum

    Presented in conjunction with Propositions on Revolution (Slogans for a Future) exhibition

    Previous Event
    Next Event