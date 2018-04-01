Close
Artist Talk: Işıl Eğrikavuk

Friday, Mar 9, 2018

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    The work of multimedia artist and writer Işıl Eğrikavuk finds its core in social and political realities that blend with fiction. In her regular newspaper column, mock TV shows and other works, Eğrikavuk creates absurd situations that highlight the manipulative power of the media. She primarily works with stories with a fantastical or absurd element that challenge the viewer’s ability to believe them. For example, A dinner performance called Pluto’s Kitchen (2017) compared Pluto’s planetary demotion both to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and a personal breakup story. For this artist talk, Eğrikavuk will share examples of recent projects and a framework of how current politics can be read through the lens of art.

