Artist Talk: Mays Mayhew

2013.01-maggie.-graphite-and-gesso-on-paper.-mays-mayhew.-60wx40h

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018

Time
3:30pm - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    St. Xavier University (SXU) Gallery
    Address
    Saint Xavier University
    3700 W. 103rd
    Chicago, IL 60655
    Telephone
    773-298-3081
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    About the Show

    This show is an examination of the different forms a doppelganger takes, double-mindedness, narcissism, spiritualism, introspection, and fearfulness.  Sometimes the image portrays a doppelganger as the same person, others a twin. I’m attracted to the visual rhythm of unobtrusive dialogue the repeated figure creates.

    Using pencil on paper, my approach is as simple as my tools. I use the grayscale of graphite to keep the image open-ended for the viewer to mirror, creating a new tangible doppelganger. Ultimately, my art is to create provocative images about the human condition, beautifully.

     

    About Mays Mayhew

    Born and raised on a farm in Wisconsin, Mayhew currently resides in Aurora (west of Chicago, IL) with her husband and two children. She studied studio arts at UW – Madison, WI, Rhode Island School of Design, and in Italy. She has had over 50 exhibitions in 20 years, most notably, Pulse Contemporary Art Fair during Art Basel, Miami. For more details and to see more artwork, visit www.MaysMayhew.com.

     

    For Further Information:

    For further show information contact: Cathie Saunders, Gallerist, at Saunders@SXU.edu. Or visit http://www.sxu.edu/academics/colleges_schools/cas/dept/art/visual-arts-sxu.asp

    For more information regarding the artist contact Mays Mayhew at Mays@MaysMayhew.com or visit www.MaysMayhew.com

