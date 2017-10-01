Close
Artist Talk: Oscar Martinez

Martinez

Wednesday, Oct 4, 2017

2:30pm - 3:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
    Suburbs / Midwest
    202 S. Halsted St.
    Chicago Heights, IL 60411
    708-709-7738
    Opening Reception: Wednesday, October 4, 4:30-7pm

    Artist Talk: Visiting Artist Oscar Martinez will discuss his work on Wednesday, October 4 at 2:30pm

    This is an exhibition of works by three renowned Hispanic artists, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Paintings by Paul Sierra and Oscar Martinez, as well as woodcut prints by Carlos Barberena, will be featured. All of these works reflect a strongly passionate response to the world around us, through color, image and subject matter.

    Image: Oscar Martinez, Bird

