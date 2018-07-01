Close
Artist Talk & Photo Walk

Saturday, Jun 16, 2018

1:00pm - 3:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Tours & Performances
  • Events
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    River North
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-642-2255
    Download to calendar

    Dan Tamarkin talks about street, portrait and architectural photography, and answers all questions Leica

    Call or email now to reserve your seat – 312-642-2255

    We’ll enjoy the Artist Talk presentation (free to all!) Then, we’ll break for an informal lunch followed by a Photo Walk in the area. During the walk we’ll get the opportunity to have “face time” with accomplished and traveled photographers. Each Photo Walk is strictly limited to 12 participants so that we all have the chance to ask questions and get feedback.

    The Photo Walk includes lunch - 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and costs $35 per participant or $60 per couple. You do not need to own a camera – you can use a Tamarkin Camera Leica camera if you wish... just let us know ahead of time.

