Artist Talk Presented by: Jeffrey Stockbridge

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018

Photographer Jeffrey Stockbridge has been documenting the opioid crisis in the neighborhood of Kensington in North Philadelphia for the past 10 years. Kensington Blues pairs large-format color photographs of men and women struggling to survive their addiction with audio transcripts and journal entries composed by the subjects themselves. This multi-year collaboration began as a personal project and evolved into a blog, book, and exhibition. Featuring audio recordings, videos, and photographs, Stockbridge will discuss how he approached his subject, the relationships he made and the changes happening in the neighborhood.

Stockbridge will be signing copies of Kensington Blues after the talk. Books will be available for sale.

Jeffrey Stockbridge is a photographer and fine-art printer based in Philadelphia, PA. Stockbridge graduated from Drexel University with a BS in Photography in 2005. His work has been exhibited at The National Portrait Gallery in London, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Delaware Center for Contemporary Arts, and the Delaware Art Museum. Stockbridge was nominated for the Taylor-Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize and he was recently shortlisted for both the Lange-Taylor Prize and the Center for Documentary Studies First Book Prize. Stockbridge is a recipient of a Pennsylvania Council on the Arts Grant, an Independence Foundation Fellowship Grant and a CFEVA Fellowship. His work has been featured in print and web publications such as Time Magazine, National Geographic, The NY Times Magazine, The Telegraph UK, LensCulture Lenscratch, Conscientious, Vignette Magazine and Feature Shoot. Stockbridge’s book Kensington Blues was released in 2017.

Image: Mary, 2009