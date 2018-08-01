Close
Artist Talk: Tonika Lewis Johnson

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

4:30pm - 6:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA)
    Michigan Avenue
    820 N. Michigan Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-915-7600
    Artist Talk: Tonika Lewis Johnson

    Saturday, September 29 • 4:30–6:00 p.m.

    In conjunction with the 2018 Filter Photo Festival, Tonika Lewis Johnson will discuss Folded Map, her recent project that visually compares the North and South sides of Chicago. 

