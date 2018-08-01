Saturday, Sep 29, 2018
Artist Talk: Tonika Lewis Johnson
Saturday, September 29 • 4:30–6:00 p.m.
In conjunction with the 2018 Filter Photo Festival, Tonika Lewis Johnson will discuss Folded Map, her recent project that visually compares the North and South sides of Chicago.