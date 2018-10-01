Close
Artist Talk with Carlo Heathcote

Saturday, Sep 22, 2018

11:00am - 12:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    River North
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-642-2255
    Artist talk is free and open to the public

    Local Leica photographer Carlo Heathcote has lived in many countries and has studied at 11 different schools in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, Venezuela, and Brazil. His photographic journey began in 1982 when he purchased his first camera in New York City, and he continues to pursue his interest in photography. Recently Carlo documented the plight and hopes of the Afghan people after the fall of the Taliban regime. His Afghan images were later published and exhibited at the French Parliament, and the Afghan Embassy in Paris and Australia.

