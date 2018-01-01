ARTIST WORKSHOP: EDRA SOTO

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017
- Time
- 11:00am - 3:00pm
- Categories
-
- Open Studios
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
As part of her project, Open 24 Hours, Chicago Artist Edra Soto hosts a gathering and workshop focused on celebrating our city through civic responsibility and neighborhood pride. Soto invites visitors to transform discarded liquor bottles into artworks.