ARTIST WORKSHOP: EDRA SOTO

Sunday, Dec 10, 2017

11:00am - 3:00pm
  • Open Studios
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    Michigan Avenue
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-280-2660
    As part of her project, Open 24 Hours, Chicago Artist Edra Soto hosts a gathering and workshop focused on celebrating our city through civic responsibility and neighborhood pride. Soto invites visitors to transform discarded liquor bottles into artworks.

