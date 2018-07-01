Artists' Talk: VICINITY

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018

Free and open to the public

Perspective Gallery is pleased to announce the artists selected to be in VICINITY 2018, our annual juried exhibition of photography by Chicago-area photographers. This year's juror, David Travis, is the founding curator of the Department of Photography at the Art Institute of Chicago where he directed photography exhibitions, programs and acquisitions from 1972 until 2008. Mr. Travis is currently teaching the history of photography at Columbia College Chicago. As curator of the Department of Photography, Mr. Travis has organized and presented over 125 exhibitions of photography at the Art Institute of Chicago. He has also been active as a guest curator.



David Travis' exhibitions have been shown at the National Gallery of Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the National Gallery of Art in Osaka, and for the Patrimoine photographique of the French Ministry of Culture, which inducted him as a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 1987. In December of 2002 he was named a “Chicagoan of the Year” by the Chicago Tribune arts critics. A book of his lectures and essays was issued in 2003 by David R. Godine Publisher under the title: At the Edge of the Light: Thoughts on Photographers and Photography, on Talent and Genius.