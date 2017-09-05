Artmaking Event: Witness Quilt

Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018
- 6:30pm - 9:00pm
- Galas & Special Events
- Block Museum of Art
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- 847-491-4000
6PM Welcome at Block Museum of Art
7-9PM: Sewing Circle at Segal Visitors Center
William Blake recognized artmaking as a powerful tool to address the pressing social issues of his time. In this spirit, we invite you to experience his art and join Melissa Blount,Evanston-based artist and activist and creator of the Black Lives Matter Witness Quilt, to produce a new collaborative work of art. No sewing experience is required.