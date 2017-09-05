Close
Artmaking Event: Witness Quilt

Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018

6:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Galas & Special Events
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    6PM Welcome at Block Museum of Art

    7-9PM: Sewing Circle at Segal Visitors Center

    William Blake recognized artmaking as a powerful tool to address the pressing social issues of his time. In this spirit, we invite you to experience his art and join Melissa Blount,Evanston-based artist and activist and creator of the Black Lives Matter Witness Quilt, to produce a new collaborative work of art. No sewing experience is required.

    Read More: Block Exhibit inspires Black Lives Matter Quilt

