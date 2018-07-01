Close
Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018

Time
6:30pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Join us for artsmart, an exclusive after-hours event hosted by a community of young professionals who share a passion for contemporary art and the MCA. Enjoy a private tour of I Was Raised on the Internet, followed by a night of conversation and mingling in the museum.

    Buy Tickets Here

