Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018
- Time
- 6:30pm - 8:30pm
- Categories
-
- Events
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Join us for artsmart, an exclusive after-hours event hosted by a community of young professionals who share a passion for contemporary art and the MCA. Enjoy a private tour of I Was Raised on the Internet, followed by a night of conversation and mingling in the museum.