Close
Search

As We Enter New Planes

Rachmansept17

Friday, Sep 22 - Nov 12, 2017

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Matthew Rachman Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1659 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-245-3182
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Midgal and Kriefall’s works challenge us to revisit initial perceptions about our surroundings and bodies. Kriefall revisits the mysterious ways of the natural world through multi-layered investigations into the sublime and terrifying. Multifarious thickness and complex layering of paint add unprecedented and startling magnitude, the kind arising from a considered glance. Migdal’s intimate relationship with the female body is a testament to the time spent with exploring form and substance. Her inquiries create a new empowered language about the body without succumbing it to exploitation.

    Previous Event
    Next Event