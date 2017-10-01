As We Enter New Planes

Friday, Sep 22, 2017

Midgal and Kriefall’s works challenge us to revisit initial perceptions about our surroundings and bodies. Kriefall revisits the mysterious ways of the natural world through multi-layered investigations into the sublime and terrifying. Multifarious thickness and complex layering of paint add unprecedented and startling magnitude, the kind arising from a considered glance. Migdal’s intimate relationship with the female body is a testament to the time spent with exploring form and substance. Her inquiries create a new empowered language about the body without succumbing it to exploitation.

Both artists will be in attendance.