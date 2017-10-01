As We Enter New Planes

Friday, Sep 22, 2017
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Matthew Rachman Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 1659 W. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60622
- Telephone
- 773-245-3182
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Midgal and Kriefall’s works challenge us to revisit initial perceptions about our surroundings and bodies. Kriefall revisits the mysterious ways of the natural world through multi-layered investigations into the sublime and terrifying. Multifarious thickness and complex layering of paint add unprecedented and startling magnitude, the kind arising from a considered glance. Migdal’s intimate relationship with the female body is a testament to the time spent with exploring form and substance. Her inquiries create a new empowered language about the body without succumbing it to exploitation.
Both artists will be in attendance.