Close
Search

Ass Grass or Gas

Saturday, Sep 9 - Oct 15, 2017

Time
8:00pm - 12:00am
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Tiger Strikes Asteroid
    District
    West Side
    Address
    319 N. Albany
    Chicago, IL 60612
    Telephone
    773-206-5206
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibition on view: September 9- October 14, 2017

    Opening reception: Saturday, September 9, 3-7pm

    Sparked by an interest in vanning culture, curators Josue Pellot and Robin Dluzen explore the aesthetics of the sub-culture with this exhibition that encompasses wider ideas about taste, the vernacular, and the psychedelic. 

    In the gallery, Josue Pellot, Robin Dluzen, Margaret Crowley, Salvador Dominguez, Salvador Jimenez-Flores, Jourdon Gullett, Chantal Johnson and Omar Velazquez contribute works that reference customization, the vintage forms and patterns of a particular era of American-made vans, and the free-wheeling spirit that comes with complete immersion into a world with an alternate set of norms, values and attitudes.

    The opening reception on Saturday September 9 will also feature a mini-vanning convention with Chicago-based vanners showing off their vehicles to the public. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event