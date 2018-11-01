Close
At Home with the Artist: House Museum Curators Panel

Monday, Oct 15, 2018

6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Arts Club of Chicago
    Michigan Avenue
    201 E. Ontario
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-787-3997
    Free and open to all  |  RSVP

    Learn about four unique and geographically diverse artists, all of whom have ties to Chicago, through the lens of their home lives. How did Henry Moore’s Perry Green studios and gardens in rural Hertfordshire inspire his bronze sculptures? What about Roger Brown’s collection of art and objects in his storefront home/studio spoke to his visual and associative practice? How did Albin Polasek overcome his paralysis later in life to continue artmaking in his Florida home? Which key personalities in 20th century art frequented Roland Penrose’s East Sussex farmhouse? Curators Hannah Higham, Lisa Stone, Rachel Frisby, and Ami Bouhassane come together to explore these questions and more in a conversation moderated by Valerie Balint of the Historic Artists’ Homes & Studios Consortium.

     

     

