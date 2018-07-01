Close
Atmospheres: Marie Pier Guillaud (Mapie) and Esperanza Gama

Esperanza

Thursday, Jun 21 - Aug 26, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    GALERIE WATERTON
    River North
    311 W. Superior, Suite 115
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-351-0838
    Opening Reception: Thursday, June 21, 5-8PM

    Artists: Marie-Pier Guillaud (Mapie) and Esperanza Gama

    Through works in watercolor and mixed media, respectively on rough cotton paper and on bark, French artist Marie-Pier Guillaud " Mapie " and International Mexican artist Esperanza Gama join hands to celebrate women, jazz, city and nature.

