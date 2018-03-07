Close
Search

Audrius V. Plioplys: Columns of Thought

Screen-shot-2018-03-07-at-10.38.50-am

Tuesday, Mar 27 - Apr 10, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Rockefeller Chapel
    Address
    5850 South Woodlawn Avenue
    Chicago, Illinois 60637
    Telephone
    773.702.2100
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: April 4  |  7:30PM

    These columns are free-standing, independent structures, paralleling our own human existence. The images consist of neuronal profiles, intertwined with my own MRI brain scans, EEG’s, and transformations of my own art work. It is from these extensive, overlapping neuronal networks that our consciousness, being, and independence emerge.

    Each piece consists of 3 layers of polycarbonate, back-light by LED color-changing lights. The 3 layers of images correspond to our own 3 levels of awareness: consciousness, sub-consciousness and unconsciousness.

    Each piece emits ever changing colors of light, just as we emit varying rays of connection to others. As the colors change, the images change dramatically. In this installation 9 columns, all of similar structure, but of different appearance, correspond to 9 individuals in an interacting societal whole. On many levels, these works address the origins of identity, and what it is that allows us to experience and learn from the world around us.

    Hopes and dreams are essential for our human existence. These works explore the dreams and aspirations of all of us, and include pieces about artists and writers, incorporating their art work, writings and portraits.

    www.plioplys.com

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event