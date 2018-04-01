Close
Ayana V. Jackson

Thursday, Apr 12, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Artist Talk, 6:45PM

    Following the opening reception for In Their Own Form, join exhibiting artist Ayana V. Jackson for a talk on her artistic practice, which examines the role of the camera in constructing identity and the role of photography in representing race and gender.  

