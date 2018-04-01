Thursday, Apr 12, 2018
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Opening Receptions
- Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
- Michigan Avenue
- Columbia College Chicago
600 S. Michigan
Chicago, IL 60605
- 312-663-5554
Artist Talk, 6:45PM
Following the opening reception for In Their Own Form, join exhibiting artist Ayana V. Jackson for a talk on her artistic practice, which examines the role of the camera in constructing identity and the role of photography in representing race and gender.