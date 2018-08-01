Backlog: Five Years Building the VGA Print Collection

Sunday, Sep 16 - Dec 23, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- VGA Gallery
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 2418 W Bloomingdale #102
Chicago, IL 60647
- Telephone
- 773-668-6797
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Opening reception will be on Sept. 28, 6-9pm
Visit VGA Gallery to view a five year anniversary celebration of VGA's print collection of significant works of video game art.
Image Caption: Superbrothers, A Cozy Yuletide, Sword & Sworcery EP, 2011. Courtesy of the artist and VGA Gallery.