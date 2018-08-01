Close
Search

Backlog: Five Years Building the VGA Print Collection

Craig_adams_yuletide

Sunday, Sep 16 - Dec 23, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    VGA Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    2418 W Bloomingdale #102
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    773-668-6797
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening reception will be on Sept. 28, 6-9pm

    Visit VGA Gallery to view a five year anniversary celebration of VGA's print collection of significant works of video game art.

    Image Caption: Superbrothers, A Cozy Yuletide, Sword & Sworcery EP, 2011. Courtesy of the artist and VGA Gallery. 

    Previous Event
    Next Event