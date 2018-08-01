Close
Badass HERstory Stitch Up + Workshop

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018

1:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Events
    Woman Made Gallery
    South Side
    2150 S Canalport #4A-3
    Chicago, IL 60608
    312-738-0400
    Download to calendar

    Shannon Downey aka Badass Cross Stitch will be hosting a craftivism workshop and stitch up. Learn all about her new global craftivism project: Badass HERstory and get started on your own contribution!

    Learn more about infusing activism into your art practice and a bit of the history about craftivism.

    Never embroidered before? No worries! Shannon will teach you.  Snacks provided.

    Check here for details: https://womanmade.org/shannon-downey-workshop/

