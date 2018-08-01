Badass HERstory Stitch Up + Workshop

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018

Shannon Downey aka Badass Cross Stitch will be hosting a craftivism workshop and stitch up. Learn all about her new global craftivism project: Badass HERstory and get started on your own contribution!



Learn more about infusing activism into your art practice and a bit of the history about craftivism.



Never embroidered before? No worries! Shannon will teach you. Snacks provided.



Check here for details: https://womanmade.org/shannon-downey-workshop/