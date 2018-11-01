Close
Search

Baghdad in No Particular Order (2003)

E4d70bc3-8673-4cd9-915b-31096bcfd89e

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Film & Video
    • Location
    Block Museum of Art
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    Telephone
    847-491-4000
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    In 2002, artist Paul Chan worked as a member of the Iraq Peace Team, formed by the Chicago-based activist group Voices in the Wilderness (now Voices for Creative Nonviolence), which was on the ground in Baghdad to protest the US aggression against Iraq. Chan captures the calm before the storm in this “ambient video essay” through a focus on the routine work and leisure of the Iraqi people. Among the details that are exotic to western eyes, he reveals a shared humanity, one that is under threat of destruction. With Joe Proulx of Voices for Creative Nonviolence in person.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event